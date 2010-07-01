Seth Green appears in Dragon Quest IX ad, hits demographic

Seth Green, professional nerd-writer-actor, appears in a new ad for Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of Starry Skies, enticing 16 to 30-year-old males who enjoy things like Batman, Star Wars, and farts.

This isn't the first time a Nintendo-published game has received the celebrity ad treatment, which is why it smells a bit similar to those pungent celebrity DS endorsements from a while back, like this one with Liv Tyler...



Above: Entering your name does not normally require giggles and elated sighs

But Seth's likeable demeanor and penchant for self parody make this work better than most celebrity game ads. Oh, and Nintendo wants us to know that he actually plays the game, so here he is again, talking behind the scenes about how Dragon Quest IX is simple, but challenging, and also interactive:



Above: The Western audience still isn't going to care about Dragon Quest. Sorry, Nintendo.

