Sekiro-esque Black Myth: Wukong gets a new action-packed gameplay trailer

Black Myth: Wukong, an action-adventure game developed by Chinese indie studio Game Science, has been given a new gameplay trailer.

The three-minute video shows off some exciting new combat sequences, beautiful environments, some gross-looking enemies and, of course, some more flashy abilities.

Black Myth seems to be a rendition of the trials and tribulations of Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King, who is a legendary figure in Chinese myth and the main character in a 16th-century novel called Journey to the West.

Alongside the trailer, Game Science added a caption explaining that this doesn't show a section that will be included in the story of the game, but even so, we do get to see a bunch of new combat moves and fun animations, along with different enemy types and bosses. We can also probably assume that the combat and enemies seen in the trailer will make their way to the final game.

The trailer starts by showing Wukong running through a desert-like area surrounded by dilapidated buildings, and he's being chased by what appears to be some sort of flying wolf enemies. It goes on to show the player using some new abilities, one which seems to transform the top-half of the character into some big, stony mass with skulls embedded in it which can deflect ranged attacks. We also see some sort of monster using a staff to manipulate lightning and Wukong utilising a spell which can freeze enemies in place, leaving them wide open. The video, which is pegged around celebrating the Chinese New Year, the year of the Ox, ends with a giant bull demon bursting out from behind a door, seemingly greeting Wukong.

From the gameplay we've seen so far, it looks incredibly detailed and realistic. We reported last year that the studio, Game Science, played God of War, Sekiro, and Monster Hunter World during development to learn from the games; suffice it to say the influences are extremely visible. True to Sekiro, the timing of moves looks to be an incredibly important aspect of combat, being the difference between taking a hit right to the face or parrying an attack to leave the enemy wide open for a counter.

We haven't heard anything new about Wukong since last year when it first gained a lot of attention after its announcement and a 13-minute gameplay trailer was released.

