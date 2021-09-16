Sega and Persona developer Atlus will unveil a new RPG at Tokyo Game Show

Sega will announce a brand new RPG at the Tokyo Game Show next month.

Over the last day, the Tokyo Game Show's Japanese website has been updated with a slate of brand new information. Contained within the showcase itself, on October 1, is a joint presentation between developers Sega and Atlus, during which the former will unveil a brand new RPG.

Right now though, there's no indication as to what this new RPG could potentially be. With Atlus involved, one's mind naturally jumps to Persona 6, which Atlus has already confirmed to be in development (and possibly even targeting a global simultaneous launch), but the wording of the Tokyo Game Show schedule implies that it's Sega that will be unveiling the new RPG, and not Atlus.

It could very well be a brand new entry in the ongoing Sakura Wars series. The Sakura Wars franchise just celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this year in 2021, and a soft reboot for the franchise launched around the world back in mid-2020, garnering generally favorable reviews. One could easily imagine Sega unveiling a new Sakura Wars game to tie in with the 25th anniversary celebrations.

We'll just have to wait and see for what Sega and Atlus have planned for the Tokyo Game Show next month. The broadcast from the two developers is slated to take place on October 1, and will kick off at approximately 10 p.m. in Tokyo, which translates to 6AM PT/9AM ET/2PM BST.

