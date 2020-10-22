Scorn running on Xbox Series X for 14 minutes is next-gen nightmare fuel

Ebb Software has revealed 14 minutes of Scorn gameplay on Xbox Series X, and it's great seeing the H.R. Giger-inspired horror shooter in its most updated form. Though, it's also a reminder that a game so heavily influenced by artists like Giger and Zdzisław Beksiński is bound to be pretty freakin' scary.

In the game's lengthiest official gameplay trailer yet, we see the player maneuver through Scorn's biomechanical labyrinth and encounter organic, living structures and alien monsters. We also get to see some of the ways those monsters will try to kill you and how you can defend yourself. In one part, the player comes across this horrid little four-legged creeper and blows its head off before it gets too close. In another scene, a monster lands a successful blow with a firey energy wave that goes through a barrier.

As you might've seen in earlier trailers, guns in Scorn can be transformed and repurposed. At one point, we see the player use the gun as a key that clears their path by moving aside a big alien gate. You'll also find gun attachments here and there that you can equip.

(Image credit: Ebb Software)

(Image credit: Ebb Software)

Near the end of the trailer, the player gets roughed up pretty good and escapes through some sort of portal. Moving through a thick pink fog, they eventually approach something that really doesn't want to be messed with and the trailer ends. There isn't a ton of variety in the gameplay or monsters, but what's on display definitely holds promise for horror fans. Definitely one to keep an eye on ahead of its 2021 release on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

