Salt and Sacrifice coming in 2022

Salt and Sacrifice is coming to PlayStation consoles in 2022.

During Summer Games Fest, Kick-Off Live! Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida took to the stage to announce Salt and Sacrifice, a sequel to Salt and Sanctuary.

Salt and Sanctuary was an indie darling from 2016 that really great a dedicated and loved fanbase, and it seems developer Ska Studios is ready to invite fans into their next project.

Accompanied by a new trailer, Salt and Sacrifice looks to once again be full of daunting and haunting new bosses. You will thankfully not have ot go it alone though as it’s been confirmed both local and online co-op will be in the game.



The game is currently slated to launch in 2022 on PS4 and PS5.



This story is developing...