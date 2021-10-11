Saga, the seminal sci-fi fantasy comic, returns in 2022

The hit series Saga will return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this January 2022 as part of Image Comics' 30th-anniversary celebration. Writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Fiona Staples have announced the series will resume with Saga #55 on January 26, 2022.

Saga: Compedium Volume 1 cover (Image credit: Fiona Staples (Image Comics))

"Other than my own family, collaborating with Fiona Staples on Saga is the most important thing in my life, so I can't thank readers and retailers enough for their patience," Vaughan says in the announcement. "I think our next 54 issues will be even more shocking, strange, and spectacular than the first 54, so we can't wait to be back on the shelves at your local comic shop soon."

That's right - as mentioned in 2018, Vaughan and Staples plan for Saga to run for 108 issues, meaning we're now only at the halfway point in their overall planned story. The first 54 issues are available now as Saga: Compedium Volume 1.

"I've really missed connecting with readers through the pages of Saga, so I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and dive into this world again," says Staples. "The next arc is already going places I never imagined. I'm so grateful that we're able to keep doing this!"

(Image credit: Fiona Staples (Image Comics))

Saga is a science-fantasy series following a Romeo & Juliet-esque duo of Alana and Marko, two individuals from opposing sides in an extraterrestrial war that has gone on for generations. They're fleeing the struggle - and many in their societies that revile them - along with their infant daughter Hazel, who narrates the series in retrospect.

January 26's Saga #55 will be double-sized (44 pages), but will retain the series' $2.99 price point it has carried since its 2012 debut - an anomaly given the standard price for most comparably sized comics are $3.99 to $4.99.

Vaughn and Staples have also decided to abstain from variant covers or gimmicky renumbering."

"Saga launched at Image during the company's 20th anniversary in 2012, so it seems more than fitting that the series is returning to shops just in time for our 30th anniversary next year," says Image Comics/ CEO/publisher-co-owner Eric Stephenson. "I can think of few better ways to celebrate what Image is all about than by welcoming back one of the most incredible storytelling teams in comics history as they embark on the second half of a true epic-in-the-making."

Saga's return joins a growing array of projects in 2022 for Image Comics' 30th anniversary including an Official Image Comics Timeline, and the return of ShadowHawk, Darkness, and Witchblade.

Saga #55 goes on sale on January 26, 2022.