ShadowHawk returns in 2022 as part of Image Comics' 30th anniversary plans

2022 will mark the 30th anniversary of ShadowHawk's debut as one of the founding characters (and titles) for Image Comics, and next year he will be returning.

ShadowHawk creator Jim Valentino has shared news on Facebook that he is working on a commemorative book for 2022 titled ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special.

ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special pencilled cover (Image credit: Jim Valentino (Image Comics))

"I don't draw very often anymore, but when I do I still manage to screw it up royally!," Valentino writes . "This is a cover for next year's ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special. Today seemed like an appropriate day to post it as it's an homage to the very first Image comic."

(That comic cover he's referring to is 1992's Youngblood #1 by fellow Image Comics founder Rob Liefeld, who, in the comments, remarks "Love it!!!")

ShadowHawk is a dark anti-hero in the vein of Batman and the Crow. Over the years, it's been revealed ShadowHawk is a mantle given to individuals who become host to a mystical force called the Spirit of Justice.

ShadowHawk has strong ties to Youngblood - he actually debuted in Youngblood #2 before starring in his own series, and that first issue had special thanks to Liefeld.

The ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special cover not only features Valentino's ShadowHawk, but also the main creations of the other Image founders still with the company - Spawn (created by Todd McFarlane), Savage Dragon (created by Erik Larsen), Witchblade (co-created by Marc Silvestri), and Badrock (created by Rob Liefeld).

ShadowHawk #1 (1992) pin-up (Image credit: Jim Valentino (Image Comics))

While works by fellow Image founders Jim Lee and Whilce Portacio are not included, that's because they're no longer active with the company (and also no longer co-owners of the company).

Valentino goes on to say that he will not be drawing the interior story to ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special, but the mystery person who would also be inking this cover.

ShadowHawk 30th Anniversary Special is the second known project for Image Comics' overall 30th anniversary in 2022, following the previously reported The Official Image Comics Timeline coming in February 2022.