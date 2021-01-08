Sacha Baron Cohen says there won’t be another Borat movie

If you were hoping to catch Borat 3 on the big screen anytime in the future, we’ve got bad news – Sacha Baron Cohen has said he doesn’t have any more plans for the infamous character.

"I brought Borat out because of Trump," Baron Cohen told Variety , speaking about his decision to bring the character back after so many years for Borat 2 (the original Borat movie was released in 2006). "There was a purpose to this movie, and I don't really see the purpose to doing it again. So yeah, he's locked away in the cupboard."

The actor, writer, and producer also explained that he’d been reluctant to make another undercover movie after 2009’s Bruno . "After Bruno, I was fairly traumatized. For about six months afterwards whenever I heard a police siren, I would start to get tense, because I'd been chased by the police so much. I vowed never to make another undercover movie again," he said.

However, Baron Cohen carried on to explain why Borat was so relevant again in 2020. "I felt democracy was in peril, I felt people's lives were in peril and I felt compelled to finish the movie," he said. "The movie was originally about the danger of Trump and Trumpism. What coronavirus demonstrated was that there's a lethal effect to his spreading of lies and conspiracy theories."