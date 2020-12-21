Russo brothers to direct new graphic novel adaptation starring Millie Bobby Brown

The Russo brothers are no strangers to comic book adaptations, with multiple Marvel movies under their belts. Now, they’re due to direct and produce an adaptation of the graphic novel Electric State with Millie Bobby Brown in the lead role.

Brown is set star as a teenage girl in an alternative future who realises that a strange but sweet robot who comes to her has actually been sent by her missing brother. When she and the robot set out to find her brother, they uncover a grand conspiracy in the process.

Based on the book by Simon Stålenhag, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have penned the script for the movie. They’ve worked with the Russos before, writing all three Captain America movies, Avengers: Infinity War , and Avengers: Endgame . Andy and Barbara Muschietti are also on board to produce, having previously worked on both instalments of the It series, as well as helming the upcoming The Flash movie with Ezra Miller in the title role.

“We're thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State. This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience film's in theaters again. This is also a positive sign that, as vaccines become available, the theatrical market is returning," Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement .