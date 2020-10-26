Rumours suggest changes at 343 Industries

According to a Twitter post from Brad Sams, reporter for Thurrott and a noted Microsoft insider, there are “whispers of more changes at 343” circulating.

Sams shared a tweet suggesting that there are rumours about internal changes to Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries, following up with another tweet indicating that the whispers are not related to the game.

Whispers of more changes at 343 are circulating - not saying anything else for now but maybe it becomes public eventually.October 26, 2020

Back in February 2020, Sams had also reported for Thurrott on knowing what the Xbox Series X mystery port was on the back of the console. He reported that the port was for storage expansion, although initially thinking that the rectangular port between the HDMI and digital audio port was for diagnostics.

However, it's worth taking his tweets with a pinch of salt. Sams also reported in July 2020 that a source told him that Halo Infinite's multiplayer might not launch with the single-player upon release. This was later debunked in a Twitter response by Halo’s community director at 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard . He responded to a now-deleted tweet saying, “Nothing to see here folks, this is not true.”

Recently, Bloomberg reported that Joseph Staten, someone who played a large role in the development of the earlier Halo titles, has moved to 343 Industries as part of wider reorganization to help work on Halo Infinite. This new rumour from Sams could indicate more changes to 343 Industries’ development team, although nothing has been confirmed and there is yet to be a comment from 343.

343 Industries’ highly anticipated Halo Infinite was delayed in August due to multiple factors, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts, pushing the scheduled Xbox Series X launch title to 2021.