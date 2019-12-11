Rumor: Resident Evil 3 remake supported by new studio led by former Platinum Games CEO

Former Platinum Games CEO Tatsuya Minami has formed a new studio together with other ex-Platinum Games employees, as well as former Capcom members, to work on the newly announced Resident Evil 3 remake, according to a report from Video Games Chronicle .

The site reports that Minami's new studio, dubbed M-Two (the logo for which is shown at the end of the first Resident Evil 3 remake trailer ), opened in Osaka, Japan, not far from Capcom HQ. It's reported to have been formed in the second half of 2018. M-Two is headed up by Minami, and despite being backed by Capcom it's said to be independent, so it may have other projects in the works apart from its contributions to Resident Evil 3.

Word is, M-Two was originally going to be co-founded by Minami and Resident Evil director Shinji Mikami. Minami and Mikami have worked together before, most notably on Vanquish - for which Sega just announced a PS4 and Xbox One re-release , as it happens - and their surnames are said to be the basis of M-Two's title. If that ever was the case, it isn't anymore; Mikami is still executive producer at The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, which is now working on a new supernatural action game called Ghostwire: Tokyo . Its trailer was one of the high points of E3, and its first gameplay reveal looks promising.

Minami's involvement is unconfirmed, but M-Two is very much a thing, and at least logistically, everything here checks out. That said, it's unclear what role the studio will play in Resident Evil 3's development. Capcom could've tapped Minami to handle a specific aspect or element of the game, or it could've given him an opportunity to put a crew together to support the rest of the development team.