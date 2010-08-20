Rock Band 3 setlist leak reveals Skynyrd, Lennon, Primus, and more!

A big chunk of Rock Band 3's setlist has leaked thanks to a video interview mishap, presumably at Gamescom. In the background of a now-removed YouTube video by GottGameShows, a Harmonix employee can be seen scrolling through the game's tracks, and thanks to the power of HD video, many of the songs are visible.Rockbandaide posted a listof the song titles which have beendeciphered. They include Free Bird, Imagine, and many other big deals. Check it out!

The Bronx – "False Alarm"

Lynyrd Skynyrd – "Free Bird"

Beach Boys – "Good Vibrations (Live)"

Tegan and Sara – "The Con"

Riverboat Gamblers – "Don’t Bury Me… I’m Still Not Dead"

The Police – "Don’t Stand So Close to Me"

Steve Miller Band – "Fly Like an Eagle"

Blondie – "Heart of Glass"

The Who – "I Can See For Miles"

James Brown – "I Got You (I Feel Good)"

Ramones – "I Wanna Be Sedated"

John Lennon – "Imagine"

Big Country – "In a Big Country"

Primus – "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver"

Echo and the Bunnymen – "Killing Moon"

Dover – "King George"

Raveonettes – "Last Dance"

The Sounds – "Living in America"

Phish – "Llama"

Faith No More – "Midlife Crisis"

Paramore – "Misery Business"

Queens of the Stone Age – "No One Knows"

At the Drive-In – "One Armed Scissor"

The Muffs – "Outer Space"

Golden Earring – "Radar Love"

Amy Winehouse – "Rehab"

Elton John – "Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)"

Deep Purple – "Smoke on the Water"

The Smiths – "Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before"

Hypernova – "Viva La Resistance"

Pretty Girls Make Graves – "Something Bigger, Something Brighter"

Swingin’ Utters – "This Bastard’s Life"

Dire Straits – "Walk of Life"

Devo – "Whip It"

Warren Zevon – "Werewolves of London"

Flaming Lips – "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots Pt. 1"

Until it's officiallyconfirmed,thislist isjust a rumor, but the source seems legit enough. And asGuitar Hero: Warriors of Rock's setlist was just announced, wefigure Harmonix was on the verge of officially announcing theirs as well. We'll let you know when they do, but in the meantime, check outRockbandaide's very-thorough listof confirmed and rumored songs.

What do you think? Love it? Hate it?Feel free to justpost "FREE BIRD!" as your response, if you want.

Aug 19, 2010