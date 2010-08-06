Robin Wright opting for Dragon Tattoo

Share

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo , David Fincher-style, is really beginning to pick up pace in the casting department.



After reports that Sweden native Stellan Skarsgård is in negotiations to take on the role of Martin Vanger (one of the blokes suspected of pinching a teenage girl 40 years ago), now we hear that Robin Wright is also in the running for a part.



Deadline report that she’s “in talks” to star as Erika Berger, the publisher of Millennium – the same magazine that Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) works at.



Even more interestingly, Wright’s deal is said to include options for adaptations of the Millennium Trilogy sequels, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest .



Still no word on who will be playing lead bisexual Goth hacker Lisbeth, the character attacked with a fearless tenacity by Noomi Rapaci in the original films.



David Fincher’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo opens on 21 December 2011.

