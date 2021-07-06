Ring Fit Adventure could see future updates after surpassing 10 million sales

Nintendo Switch smash-hit success Ring Fit Adventure could be getting more content.

During a corporate shareholder Q&A session, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the success of Ring Fit Adventure, and whether the company had any plans to develop a sequel. While Furukawa couldn't comment on a sequel, he did say that Nintendo would "like to take various initiatives so many people continue to play this title."

This is far from confirmation that Nintendo has new content planned for Ring Fit Adventure, but it is a strong indicator that the company will continue to develop for the sports-rhythm game. This actually wouldn't be the first time that Ring Fit Adventure received post-launch updates, as Nintendo put out the new content update last year in March 2020, introducing a rhythm game and other updates designed to keep players coming back to the game.

Elsewhere in the shareholder Q&A, Furukawa revealed the latest sales milestone for Ring Fit Adventure. It turns out that the game has shipped a colossal 7.38 million units during the last fiscal year alone, which brings total lifetime sales for Ring Fit Adventure past the 10 million milestone. Off the back of this, it's not hard to see why Nintendo would want to implement new content to keep players coming back to the game.

Over the past year or so, we've seen plenty of crazy routines emerge from the Ring Fit Adventure community. In the modding scene, one player managed to hook up the ring controller to Dark Souls 3, which you won't be surprised to know turned into a workout from hell, while another player used the circular controller to play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which was similarly tough going.

Here's hoping we see more of these modded creations in the future, as they've certainly been entertaining up until now. If you're curious about what we made of Nintendo's new workout game when it first launched back in 2019, you can head over to our complete Ring Fit Adventure review for more.

For all the deals on Nintendo's smash-hit game, head over to our latest Nintendo Switch and Ring Fit Adventure bundle guide for more.