Ride 4 has been announced, and it's coming this October

In a press statement, developer Milestone said that fans who buy "the latest chapter of its beloved franchise dedicated to all two-wheel lovers" on current-gen will be auto-upgraded on Xbox Series X through Microsoft's Smart Delivery system, while PS5 players will be able to upgrade the game – including any DLC purchased in that time – for free until April 30, 2021.

The announcement also confirmed "players will now be able to experience a smoother and shining gameplay, at 60FPS with a resolution up to 4K" enabling them to "enjoy their beloved bikes with the highest quality for shaders and textures, with a never seen before level of detail both for bikes and environments". It also promises a more "precise, satisfying and natural" riding experience.

Here, take a peek at the announcement trailer:

"It's time to enter a new era!" teases the video description. "Next-gen consoles are ready to welcome the new chapter of the ultimate two-wheel racing experience for all bike lovers."

"From the creepy, overly-passionate voiceover that introduces each event type, through to the photo mode (every game's gotta have one these days), it's clear that this is a celebration of bikes just as much as it is a bike game," we said in the GamesRadar+ review of Ride 3 .

"But ultimately, the experience is best described as 'pleasant'. While it doesn't commit any massive crimes, the atmosphere, visuals and excitement levels are far short of the standard set by even last-gen racers like GT6. And though its PS4 stablemate MotoGP14 may be harder to control, it's a better video game. And that makes a big difference."

RIDE 4 will be released on October 8, 2020, for PC via Steam, PS4, and Xbox One, and on January 21, 2021, for PS5 and Xbox Series X.