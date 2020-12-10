Returnal release date seemingly leaks hours ahead of potential Game Awards appearance

The Returnal release date seems to have leaked early on a retailer website, and we may only need to wait a few months to play the first PS5 game from Housemarque.

A new listing on Best Buy Canada put the Returnal release date at March 19, 2021, as spotted by ResetEra user Raigor. Best Buy has since pulled the listing down, but fellow user IDontBeatGames saved a screencap of the page that includes the March 19, 2021 date for perpetuity.

It's possible this is just a placeholder date and Best Buy doesn't know any more about when Returnal is coming out than we do. However, retailers don't usually just stick placeholder dates in the middle of the month like that, and March 19 is a Friday, which is a typical day of the week for game releases. It also lines up with recent teases from Sony that Returnal is set to arrive some time in the first half of 2021.

Returnal marks a new direction for Housemarque, which has been known throughout most of its 25-year history for creating arcade-inspired games such as Super Stardust and Resogun. The Finnish studio argued that "arcade is dead" back in 2017 and revealed that it was shifting its focus. While the moody tone, more prominent narrative, and near-photorealistic visuals are a shift, Returnal's fast and flashy combat still harkens back to Housemarque's roots.

If the timing of this apparent leak isn't a coincidence, we may learn more about the Returnal release date through official channels at The Game Awards tonight.