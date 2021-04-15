Resident Evil Village demo coming to PS4 and PS5 this weekend, and other platforms next month

A second Resident Evil Village demo will give all platforms access to 60 minutes of playtime next month, with PS4 and PS5 players getting a small Early Access window this weekend.



This was revealed during today's Resident Evil Showcase, which went into great detail about the time-limited Resident Evil Village demo.



It'll run on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Google Stadia. You'll get 60 minutes of gameplay to explore both the village and castle areas on whichever platform you choose. You can spend the entire hour on either the village or the castle stages, or split up your time between the two however you choose. Here's when the demo will start and how long it will run across the globe:

North America - Saturday, May 1 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, May 2 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET

- Saturday, May 1 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, May 2 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET Europe - Sunday, May 2 at 1am BST to Monday, May 3 at 1am BST

PS4 and PS5 players will get early access to the Resident Evil Village demo in what Capcom is calling 8 Hours in Village, which will take place across two separate weekends this month. You can pre-load the demo as of right now on PS4 and PS5, which you may want to do so you can make the most of the small access window.

On the weekend of April 17, an 8-hour window will open, during which PlayStation players will have access to the Village demo for 30 minutes. Here's when that starts across the globe:

North America - Saturday, April 17 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, April 18 at 1am PT / 3am ET

- Saturday, April 17 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, April 18 at 1am PT / 3am ET Europe - Sunday, April 18 at 4pm BST to Monday April 19 at 12am BST

On the following weekend starting April 24, another 8-hour window will open during which PlayStation players will get access to the Castle demo for 30 minutes. Here's when that portion of the demo starts across the globe:

North America - Saturday, April 24 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, April 25 at 1am PT / 3am ET

- Saturday, April 24 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET to Sunday, April 25 at 1am PT / 3am ET UK - Sunday, April 25 at 4pm BST to Monday April 26 at 12am BST

PlayStation players have free reign to stream their gameplay, so for the rest of us we'll get an idea of what to expect with the Resident Evil Village demo. For more details on how to access the Resident Evil Village demo, head to the official website here .

New Resident Evil Village gameplay shows wildlife hunting and extensive upgrade system.