Resident Evil movie reboot is in the works with all our favorite characters

Move over, Milla Jovovich, there's a new Resident Evil film franchise on its way.

Deadline reports a Resident Evil reboot is in the works, and all of your favorite characters have been re-cast.

Kaya Scodelario (Skins, Maze Runner) will play Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell (Upload) will play Chris Redfield, and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) is our Jill Valentine. The cast also includes The Umbrella Academy's Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, and several other familiar faces.

The film is an original story adaptation from writer-director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) that will tie in faithfully to the games. Deadline reports the film will be set in Raccoon City in 1998. "With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences," says Roberts.

The franchise's original producer, Robert Kulzer, will return to produce again. "After a dozen games, six live-action movies, and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Racoon City," Kulzer says.

The rebooted Resident Evil film is not related to the recently announced Resident Evil Netflix series , which will star Albert Wesker's kids. As we recently reported , the series will debut on Netflix sometime in 2021. No word yet on when the Resident Evil film reboot will release, but expect there to be quite some time before we see it.