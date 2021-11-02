Resident Evil movie director wants Resident Evil 4 to be part of the "next installment"

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City looks set to be a more faithful adaptation of the game than the previous, Paul W.S. Anderson-directed movies. And, like the games, there's potential for the newly rebooted cinematic universe to become a sprawling mass of movies.

"Over these last few years, there’s been a change in how computer-game adaptations are made and perceived, and about an audience that was going to see it," director Johannes Roberts tells SFX, in the upcoming Star Trek issue of the magazine. "There was always the thought process that gamers don’t tend to come out to the cinema, and you need to appeal to other audiences. This movie’s concept is to be a scary, standalone movie that should really appeal to a broad audience. What was interesting was how seriously we can take the IP that it was based on."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will primarily adapt the first two games in the series, and, in the first trailer, we even saw glimpses of characters from other games – including the Ashford twins from Resident Evil: Code Veronica.

"I am obsessed with the fourth game," he continues. "I could very much see that becoming part of the next installment. There’s a lot of interesting lore and tiny details that we have brought into this movie, but would be amazing to expand on. There are characters that we didn’t use in this game that we would love to expand upon in the next movie. There’s also a different side of Resident Evil with Village and Resident Evil 7, where it’s a much darker, more horrific world.

"It would be great to look into that side of things as well. There’s definitely been conversations. We’ve really created some iconic characters with Chris, Claire, Wesker, and Leon. Hopefully it’s the beginning of a whole new chapter."

