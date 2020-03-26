Resident Evil 3 Remake "may experience delayed deliveries" due to coronavirus, says Capcom

Resident Evil 3 Remake is still set to launch for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on April 3, despite the impact of COVID-19 on global markets, Capcom has confirmed, but stresses that European customers may experience "delayed deliveries or availability of physical goods" as a result.

In a new tweet posted on the publisher's UK account, Capcom warned that the disruptions to supply chains and markets caused by the spread of coronavirus in Europe (and government restrictions being implemented in response), could mean your pre-ordered physical copy of Resident Evil 3 Remake won't necessarily make it to your doorstep on April 3.

The statement reads similarly to Square Enix's statement on the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake last week, which also reiterated its confirmed launch date while stressing that not everyone will be able to pick up the game on Day One.

Capcom also stressed that it remains in "frequent communication with local distribution and retail partners in each market to make copies [of Resident Evil 3 Remake] available once local import conditions allow."

In better news, the Resident Evil 3 demo is already available and free to play across PC and console right now, so at least you can get a little taste of what to expect in the meantime.