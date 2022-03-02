Resident Evil 2, 3 and 7 are getting visual updates for their PS5 and Xbox Series X releases

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7 are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

All three survival horror titles will be making their way to the new-gen consoles later this year, Capcom has announced.

Aside from stating that the games will benefit from “visual enhancements”, the company gave no details on what improvements will be included in the remasters or whether any additional features will be implemented.

Increased framerates and resolutions are expected from the technical nip and tuck, but we might also see additional features such as ray tracing, 3D audio, and haptic feedback for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller added to the classic fright-filled adventures.

Capcom is also offering free digital upgrades for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 7. That means that anyone who currently owns the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of these games and wants to get in on that enhanced gore can do so at no extra cost. Additionally, PC players will be able to download a free upgrade patch when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions launch.

These three entries, as well as the most recent addition to the series, Resident Evil: Village, have seen the iconic franchise back on top form after years of wandering ever further from its survival horror roots.

