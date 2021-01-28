Resetti makes an appearance in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just not how you’d expect

Resetti, the loveable if cantankerous, mole has burrowed his way into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Game saving fanatic Resetti, who has been a staple in the Animal Crossing series since 2002, is visibly missing from the latest addition to the series Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, as introduced in the latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes, he has since made his long-awaited reappearance… as a decorative figure.

He comes as part of the new year seasonal items that have just been introduced to the game. From January 28, players will be able to pick up the Resetti figurine (until February 2), alongside a Bean Tossing Kit (until February 3), a Football Cheer Megaphone, and a Football Rug (until February 15).

For those new to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, because the game works on a real-time clock, seasonal items are introduced throughout the year. For example, around Mother’s Day players can pick up a “Thank you Mom” mug.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although this will be Resetti’s first official appearance in the latest installment, fans have theorized that he may have been in Animal Crossing: New Horizons the entire time. For those of us who have had to rely on the island’s Rescue Service may have recognized that the theme which plays when the operator speaks, is eerily similar to Resetti’s theme in the older games.

Not only that, but a fan had also recently discovered that if you call the service without any Nook Miles, you can trigger the operator to say his name, which is Resetti.