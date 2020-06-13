Remothered: Broken Porcelain gets a release date at Future Games Show

Remothered: Broken Porcelain just got an August 25 release date at the Future Games Show.

The latest in the survival horror series from Italian developer Stormind Games, Remothered: Broken Porcelain will hit PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One later this summer. Take a look at the release date trailer below, which just debuted at the Future Games Show event.

Whether you're new to the series or a returning fan, the developer has tweaked the terror in this latest game, which aims to heighten the immersion of the terrifying tale.

These changes include new gameplay and storytelling elements, which you'll explore as you discover the horrors that go on behind closed doors at the Ashmann Inn as 15-year-old Jennifer, who works as a maid there and, let's be honest, probably didn't sign up for some of the horrors she'll encounter.

Like the previous game - and unlike most other horror titles - Remothered: Broken Porcelain is all about trying to avoid combat or coming too close to any of the terrors that walk the hotel's halls. Hide and seek is a core part of the game's mechanics, so prepare to feel horribly anxious in this one.

If that appeals, and it should to any horror connoisseur, you'll be able to experience it for yourself this August. Time to invest in some new pillows to hide behind.

Why not check out more of the best upcoming games for 2020 and beyond?