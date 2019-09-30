Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (September 30-October 6)

1. Go the moon with Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

The next big Destiny 2 expansion is finally here after a two-week delay. Bungie says Shadowkeep is about as big as Rise of Iron in the original Destiny, meaning it's slightly smaller than Forsaken. That said, it looks plenty huge and very promising. It's packing some familiar characters, areas, and baddies, but it's also loaded with new activities. We're getting a new dungeon, another raid, some Strikes and Crucible maps, and plenty more. Not only that, Shadowkeep will introduce the new Season Pass model, the greatly expanded Armor 2.0 system, and Artifacts with new perks. There's going to be a lot to see and find on the moon, and we're eager to get after it.

2. Test your Breakpoint with the new Ghost Recon game

Do you want to fight Jon Bernthal? The actor plays a former Ghost gone Rogue, and you go head-to-head with him Ghost Recon Breakpoint. The campaign (which offers four-player co-op) leaves you on a remote island owned by a billionaire entrepreneur - freely roam it to uncover the mystery behind the isle, its unique biomes, and the heavily armed forces on it trying to kill you. If the campaign isn't your bag, try out the completely revamped PvP mode, Ghost War, which took notes from today's top battle royale titles. Fully customize your Ghost and enjoy a new shared progression feature that will allow you to take the same character through multiplayer and campaign, with all skill tree upgrades carrying over between the modes. Whatever path you take, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will take you on a wild ride.

3. Two horror giants combine their superpowers for In the Tall Grass on Netflix

Stephen King is a master storyteller and has passed down his skills to his author son, Joe Hill. The two of them combined their superpowers for the short story In the Tall Grass in 2012, and now Netflix has joined the party with a new movie adaptation. The story starts out reassuringly simple, a couple pauses their road trip by a field, hear a child calling somewhere in the grass, and go to help. If you think this act of kindness ends well for anyone, you probably haven't read a Stephen King story before. The Conjuring's Patrick Wilson stars, and it's directed by Splice's Vincenzo Natali.

4. Joker’s here to put a grimace on your face

Joaquin Phoenix playing the Joker is a match made in heaven. The Oscar nominated actor has a history of played deceitful characters with villainous tendencies, making him the perfect fit for a Joker who’s only just growing into his terrifying make-up. Joker depicts the clown-for-hire Arthur Fleck’s terrifying transformation into the Batman villain we all fear today. Phoenix’s performance will no doubt earn him another Oscar nod - if not a win - while the movie itself is expected to be a surprising awards winner. Everyone will be talking about this one after it’s release, and you won’t want to be spoiled, so head over to the cinemas ASAP!

5. Ghostbusters: The Video Game brings the spooky to the season

There's something strange in your neighborhood, but don't worry, it's just Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered. If you're a fan and missed this in 2009 it's worth checking out if only for the voice performances of Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, doing their part on a script that Aykroyd and Ramis worked on. You play a rookie Ghostbuster joining the gang two years after Ghostbusters 2, and battle a returned Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, a demi-god Gozer the Gozerian, and a cult leader.

