Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (September 23-29)

1. Rage 2's first major expansion brings ghost-busting (and sand worms) to the wasteland

Remember Rage 2? No? We don't blame you. The game seemed to come and go like the wind during its initial release earlier this year, but id Software and Avalanche are continuing to support the open world shooter with new content to justify a return to the wasteland, should you be so inclined. The upcoming Rise of the Ghosts DLC is Rage 2's biggest expansion yet, with a new story, region, weapons, abilities, vehicles, cheats, and more to liven up your post-apocalyptic exploits with neon-coloured ultra violence. The game's Sand Worm bosses look to be returning in a big way, too, so best pack some insecticide.

What: Rage 2 - Rise of the Ghosts

Where: PC, PS4, Xbox One

When: September 26

2. A classic horror series is back from the dead

The original Creepshow was a cult horror movie released in 1982, directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King. It was campy, rubbery and joyous, and it looks like the newly resurrected series will follow that tradition. The new show will feature stories from King, Bird Box writer Josh Malerman, and Joe Hill, and on the cast list are Saw's Tobin Bell, Scream's David Arquette, and Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito. A look at some of the stories - creepy dollhouses, monsters, and awful people - tick all the right horror boxes, so it'll be a must-see for fright fans when it airs on Shudder this week.

What: Creepshow

Where: Shudder

When: September 26

3. The Good Place is back and we’re forking excited

Holy motherforking shirtballs! Everyone’s favorite show about the afterlife is back for its fourth and, sadly, final season. All the gang - Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, Jason, Janet and Michael - are back. This time, however, rather than being blissfully unaware that they are actually in the Bad Place, they have created their own Good Place to test whether humans, unaffected by external factors, can indeed be good. Of course, things aren’t quite that simple, as Chidi’s memory has been swiped while Eleanor remembers that they have been desperately in love with each other multiple times. How will things work? Who can say. All we know is that we’re forking excited for the show to return.

What: The Good Place season 4

Where: NBC (Netflix in the UK)

When: September 26

4. I don’t know what In the Shadow of the Moon is about (but I’ll be watching it)

I’m being a little facetious. In The Shadow of the Moon, at least on the face of it, appears to be a sci-fi murder mystery revolving around a shadowy woman who impossibly kills three people at the same time, miles apart, dies, and returns nine years later to start bumping people off again. From there, I don’t know where it’s going.

It could involve time travel, Looper-style, it could be vampires (check out the weird marks on each of the victim’s necks), or it could be a by-the-numbers police adventure starring Boyd Holbrook on the right side of the badge for the first time since Narcos. I just don’t know. It’s definitely going to blow our minds, though. Check the trailer out for yourself. Or don’t. You might want to keep things completely under wraps until later this week.

What: In the Shadow of the Moon

Where: Netflix

When: September 27

5. Code Vein - AKA anime Dark Souls - is about to get bloody

After several long delays, Bandai Namco's entry to the Dark Souls-inspired arms race is about to make landfall. Code Vein is a third-person action RPG about vampire-demon-people trying to survive in a ruined, bloody world, and from its character designs to its oversized swords, it is anime as all hell. It's also Dark Souls as all hell, right down to the stamina-fueled combat, lost XP on death which can be retrieved by retracing your steps, the Estus-esque Regeneration system, and Bonfire-like Mistle checkpoints. Of course, Bandai Namco publishes Dark Souls, so if anyone's going to unabashedly emulate it, it would be them. It also publishes God Eater, and there's more than a bit of that to Code Vein as well. That said, based on our Code Vein E3 2019 preview , it is at least trying to build an identity of its own - but whether it properly grows into it remains to be seen. One thing's for sure: Code Vein has the best anime character creator of all time.

What: Code Vein

Where: PS4, Xbox One, PC

When: September 27

