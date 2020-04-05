Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (April 6 - 12)

1. Another battle pass arrives with Modern Warfare Season 3

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is kicking off on Tuesday and after the launch of the remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign last week, players are hoping the absence of a remastered multiplayer means more classic maps will be coming to the latest COD release. So far, we've had Crash, Vacant, and Shipment from Call of Duty 4, along with Rust from Modern Warfare 2, so the new season could bring more classics like Backlot, Terminal, or Favela to the game. Activision has let nothing slip yet, but we're also expecting a few new guns and operators to unlock, along with a fully decked out 100 tier battle pass to grind through. Oorah, soldier!

What: Modern Warfare Season 3

Where: PC, Xbox One, and PS4

When: April 7

2. Final Fantasy 7 Remake brings back the classic adventure

Cloud and the gang are finally making a comeback in a big way this April with the launch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. As a reimagining of the first portion of the original 1997 release, the Remake covers the early events of the game and is set in its entirety in the metal city of Midgar. With some of the creators behind the original onboard to deliver the classic game to modern audiences, the Remake looks set to introduce a new generation to Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barrett as they take on the Shinra corporation in a retelling of one of the most beloved RPGs around.

What: Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Where: PS4

When: April 10

3. Get cracking with the eggcellent Bunny Day event in New Horizons

If you haven't been diving into the first-ever event on offer in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, then frankly where the yolk have you been. Zipper T. Bunny is back and has hidden eggs all over the island for you to find. In fact, there are six different types, all of which you'll need to discover in order to build the full suite of amazing Bunny Day-themed furniture and items that you can create and add to your island's luster. If you find all the recipes on offer, you'll even get a special prize come April 12 - aka Easter Sunday / Bunny Day - when the event comes to a close. Get crafting. Seriously. That bunny is unnerving me.

What: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day

Where: Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch

When: April 1 - 12

4. Killing Eve Season 3 is so good it couldn't wait

Killing Eve left its titular character in a grim spot at the end of Season 2, with assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) shooting her and leaving Eve (Sandra Oh) for dead. Flash forward six months in the show's timeline and Eve's alive and Villanelle is reeling from the fact that Eve's alive. If last season's fireworks are any indication, we feel sorry for the unfortunate souls who come between the pair. Expect more darkly hilarious moments from Villanelle and Eve, as well as fine support from returning characters such as Fiona Shaw's hilariously deadpan Carolyn Martens. And, in what's becoming the show's tradition, a new head writer is taking over in Fear The Walking Dead's Suzanne Heathcote. It's safe to say we're not expecting any zombies to crop up in this though.

What: Killing Eve Season 3

Where BBC America and AMC (US) / BBC One and BBC iPlayer (UK)

When 12 April (US) / 13 April (UK)

5. Trolls World Tour could be the unlikely first step in a cinematic revolution

In any other month, Trolls World Tour would pass by without so much as a second glance. That’s a shame in and of itself as the sequel to the Dreamworks original looks set to beat to the sound of its own drum with a music-inspired adventure featuring the talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, and even Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne.

But it’s not so much about what Trolls World Tour is that’s so interesting, more what it represents. It’s the first major film to launch digitally day-and-date alongside a (now incredibly-limited) theatrical release. If this does gangbusters, it’s not a serious stretch to suggest that cinema could change forever and you’ll be able to rent everything from indie darlings to mid-budget blockbusters from the comfort of your own home in future. So, if you want to see a shift in the mindsets of some studios – you could do a lot worse than voting with your wallet and renting Trolls World Tour this week.

What: Trolls World Tour

Where: Video-on-demand rental services

When: April 10 (US) / April 6 (UK)

Release Radar picks the best games, movies, and shows of the next seven days every Monday at 11am GMT.