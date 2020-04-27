Release Radar: Our pick of the week's best TV, movies, and games (April 27 - May 3)

1. Gears Tactics is Gears of War, but not as you know it

Last year's Gears Pop mobile game may not have been to everyone's taste, but Microsoft's next big Gears of War spin-off is hopefully something far more appealing to the core Xbox crowd. Developed by Splash Damage, the studio behind 2011's Brink and 2003's Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, Gears Tactics is exactly what it sounds like, an XCOM-inspired take on classic Gears of War combat, focusing on turn-based strategizing from a top down perspective. If that doesn't sound like a format particularly suited to the intensity of the Pendulum Wars, worry not; Tactics promises to translate everything fans love about Epic Games' iconic franchise into something just as addictive, meaty, and stylish. Plus, if you have Xbox Game Pass, it's free from day one. Marcus Phoenix would be proud.

What: Gears Tactics

Where: PC, Xbox One

When: April 28

2. Moving Out is a new way to test your relationship

If there's anything more stressful than working in a high-stakes kitchen, it's moving house. That is the central premise behind Moving Out, a "cooperative" game that does for the moving process what Overcooked did for culinary endeavors. Instead of worrying about running out of entrees because somebody spent the entire game chopping salad for some unknowable reason, you now have to worry about getting all the physics-enabled contents of a house out to a moving truck. Or relocating an active warehouse. Or moving cargo off of a plane while it completes an emergency landing on a freeway. As GR's own Ellen Causey concluded in her review: "If you think the relationships with your co-op partners can handle it, then it’s time to join the Smooth Moves Family."

What: Moving Out

Where: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

When: April 28

3. Return to fight in Streets of Rage 4 after a 25-year-long wait

It's finally here, and it took almost my entire lifetime. Streets of Rage 4 is dropping for PC, PS4, Xbox One (plus Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch on April 30, so get ready to beat 'em up.

The long-awaited sequel will bring back Battle Mode, a "legacy experience" from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. Battle mode is a multi-level gauntlet in versus or team mode which moves the game closer towards a competitive fighting title rather than your typical brawler. Battle Mode will see you test your skills against up to three friends across several memorable levels that have that classic Streets of Rage flair.

Streets of Rage 4 feels like a Streets of Rage game thanks to the animation style and sound effects that reference the old school game while modernizing it slightly for today's audience. It's retro, but it's a cool retro.

What: Streets of Rage 4

Where: PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

When: April 30

4. It's May! Time to fly in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The first week of May is being transformed into a brand new event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons called the May Day Tour. For this event, you'll be gifted a special May Day Ticket to redeem at the airport. This ticket will take you to a mysterious new island, where you'll find a maze to navigate, new items to collect, and even a special visitor to reunite with.

And don't forget that the Nature Day event goes on until May 4 too, so make sure to tick off special Nature Day-themed Nook Miles challenges that are focused on nature-inspired goals, like planting trees and watering flowers. Thankfully, that has tied in with the arrival of Lief the sloth, and his traveling cart of garden supplies. Sam Loveridge

What: May Day Tour

Where: Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When: May 1 - 7

5. Rick and Morty returns to finish off season 4. Finally.

It’s been a long time coming – well, mere months but when days feel like weeks, it’s easy to get a little antsy – but Rick and Morty is back. The final five episodes of season 4 drop weekly starting this Sunday and promise to up the ante in ways only the Adult Swim show can – as well as dropping in a few nods (and jabs) at some classic sci-fi series.

Alien and Star Wars are both in the firing line and, as the recent trailer shows , some of the show’s original characters are even back to potentially help move the plot along in what should be an energetic and exciting back five. Tammy and Snowball have been spotted, with the former even going toe-to-toe with Summer in a lightsaber duel. No sign of Evil Morty yet, but as the season draws to a close, expect him to cause havoc for our favorite dimension-hopping duo.

What: Rick and Morty season 4, part 2

Where: Adult Swim

When: May 3

