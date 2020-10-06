Razer’s credit card has an LED logo, because of course it does

Razer appears to be expanding ever so slightly out of the PC gaming accessories market, because they're now producing their very own credit card.

Yes, you read that correctly. First revealed earlier today by Razer (and reported on by PCGamer), this new credit card is pretty flashy - literally, that is, because it actually features a glowing LED light.

Don't get too excited about getting your hands on this dazzling new credit card just yet though, because it's only in the beta phase right now, according to Razer's official press release. Razer will begin rolling out the new credit card through their Razer Fintech technology arm, and right now it's only available for trial in Singapore, and for up to a very limited 1,337 people in total.

In addition to the extravagant LED lighting, Razer actually operates a cashback system through the credit card. You'll be able to earn 1% cashback through certain purchases (Razer isn't specifying these certain purchases right now), and you'll earn 5% cashback through purchases on the RazerStore and Razer Gold.

There's actually an option to receive a version of the Razer credit card without the LED light. Why you'd forgo the luminescent Razer logo eludes me however. This is all pretty over the top though, and this is coming from the person who had a Gears of War wallet back in secondary school.

