Razer Naga X review: "A more focused experience"

What makes the Razer Naga X different? It's a fair question. Now that the Razer Naga Pro and Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition are on shelves, what could this newcomer possibly add to the conversation? Funnily enough, we should be asking the opposite. What does it take away?

That's because the Razer Naga X is about accessibility - it strips back the bells and whistles for a cheaper alternative. Indeed, the X is around $60 less than the Pro. That isn't to say it's worse, though. If anything, it provides a more focused experience for those who just want the best gaming mouse for MMOs.

Features

Essential info (Image credit: Razer) Price: $79.99 / £79.99

Form factor: Right-handed

Connectivity: Wired (Speedflex)

Buttons: 16

DPI: 18,000

IPS: Up to 450 per second

Sensor: Razer 5G Advanced Optical

Switches: Razer Optical (2nd-gen)

Feet: 100% PTFE

Weight: 3oz (85g)

Tested on an Nvidia RTX 2080Ti-powered gaming PC

The Razer Naga X isn't trying to break the mould: it's offering the same experience as its predecessors, albeit at a cheaper price. That means an array of 12 buttons on the side is its main selling point. Like the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite, these provide easy access to character attacks or abilities, allowing you to respond faster and keep your free hand focused on movement.

Because it's a dedicated MMO mouse, it doesn't feature the Pro's swappable side-panels and the X only offers a 12-button configuration. Everything else is similar, though. The general shape is identical, 100% PTFE feet are still included, and a Speedflex cable reduces drag. An old favorite has been upgraded, too; the Razer Naga X has improved second-gen Optical switches with a more tactile click.

Nonetheless, there are some omissions to be aware of. In what I assume is a cost-cutting move, the DPI score is slightly lower at a 'mere' 18,000. What's more, there's one DPI profile button instead of two. The tilt-click scroll wheel is gone as well.

Design

In terms of how it looks, the Naga X doesn't reinvent the wheel. In fact, it copies the wheel with gleeful abandon. And why not? If it isn't broken, don't fix it. This means you're getting a chunkier, more rounded aesthetic that'll suit people with medium to large hands.

(Image credit: Razer)

A sleek matte finish completes the look, accompanied by reserved RGB that's limited to the side buttons and ridged scroll wheel (a design lifted straight from the Razer DeathAdder V2 ). And yes, it lacks the lighting you'd find beneath the logo of the Razer Viper 8K Hz . But you probably won't miss this feature all that much - it's hidden beneath your palm most of the time, after all.

Speaking of those side buttons, they feature an alternating design that helps you figure out what you're pressing without having to look. These are flanked by a grip panel on the right-hand side for your pinky to rest against. Sadly, this is made of plastic rather than the rubber you get on the Pro.

Performance

There's no way to tell that this is a budget alternative when you go hands-on with the Razer Naga X. It's every bit as useful in action as any of its Naga siblings, and that makes it perfect for MMO players who want to up their game without breaking the bank.

That's because it features the same side panel as every other Naga. This makes cycling between attacks during a World of Warcraft battle so much easier, and that's because it's far quicker to hit these buttons than reach for their equivalent across the keyboard. It allows you to keep your free hand on the movement keys, too. Nobody wants to be a sitting duck when preparing their next move.

(Image credit: Razer)

It offers a smooth glide at all times as well - those PTFE feet and the Speedflex cable make sure you're not being held back by anything. This allows you to snap your cursor wherever it needs to be without any resistance.

And don't worry, you won't miss the 20K sensor of the Pro too much; 18,000 DPI is more than enough for the majority of people, so you won't feel hamstrung by those limitations either.

Do I miss swappable side panels, on the other hand? Absolutely. They provide versatility, and that's vital if you enjoy a wide variety of genres. The Razer Naga X and its 12 side buttons won't be much use during an FPS deathmatch, for example.

It's the same story with the tilt click scroll wheel. That's a revelation if you're using your mouse for work as well as play, so its absence here is missed.

As are the rubber elements of the Pro, actually. They help to elevate the Naga as a whole, so them going AWOL for the X cheapens the experience ever so slightly.

However, the exclusion makes sense. The whole point of the Naga X is to cut costs and bring that MMO-specific experience to as many people as possible. With that in mind, you can't hold these missing features against it too much (notable though they are).

Overall - should you buy it?

If you're looking to get your first MMO-specific gaming mouse, the Razer Naga X is a great place to start. Besides being (relatively) affordable, it brings the same excellence to the table as more expensive equivalents. Key omissions knock it down a peg or two - and it's wise to consider the similarly priced Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite as a result - but it's still fantastic nonetheless.

Seeing as the Naga Pro won our Hardware Award for best mouse in 2020, and the lefty version is our top pick for best left-handed gaming mouse, we can't complain when it comes to getting another Naga - even one that makes sacrifices to cut costs. More of the same is absolutely fine if it's the best of the best.