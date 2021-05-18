Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer shows off new weapons and interdimensional moves

A new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer features two traversal abilities, seven weapons, and one very excitable robot narrator.

The first event in "Zurkon Jr.'s Almost Launch Party" highlights the new ways Ratchet - and his new interdimensional counterpart Rivet - will be able to get around the world and blow stuff up, often at the same time. The two traversal abilities to take center stage in this video are the Rift Tether, which allows your Lombax hero to yank a distant rift toward themselves then immediately come sailing out the other side from its original location, and the Phantom Dash, which lets you dodge attacks by temporarily ceasing to exist (at least on this particular plane of existence).

Then Zurkon Jr. takes us on a tour through the new tools of destruction we can wield in Rift Apart: there's the track-and-swarm Buzz Blades, the purple pulverization of the Blackhole Storm, the double-barreled stopping power of The Enforcer, the enemy-chaining shock of the Lightning Rod, the insta-freeze launching Cold Snap, the bouncing death of Ricochet, and the massive destruction of the Negatron Collider.

It sounds like another Almost Launch Party video with more details on the different planets we'll visit in the course of the campaign is on its way next. Thankfully, we don't have much longer to wait until we can start playing the next big PS5 exclusive ourselves - it's set to arrive on June 11.