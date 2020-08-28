Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has a 60 FPS mode on PS5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will give players an option play through at 60 FPS, Insomniac Games has confirmed.

The developers confirmed the detail in an interview with Weekly Famitus. For the Ratchet fans out there who don't speak Japanese, the studio also kindly shared the information in English on its official Twitter account.

Since Insomniac is framing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's 60 FPS support as an option, that implies there will be other options to choose as well. That will likely include a mode that prioritizes visual detail and clarity over frame rate, as is the case for some PS4 Pro games. Some next-gen games are also promising support for 120 FPS or higher, so it's possible Rift Apart will follow suit with an option for that as well.

Whatever mode you'll play on, the power of PS5 will help you appreciate fine new details like the way shrubbery grows on your enemies once they fall victim to the Topiary Sprinkler.

"My favourite part about the weapon is that now that we have all this extra power and fidelity of 4K graphics on the PS5, you can make it actually feel like topiary sculptures, because topiaries have these tiny, little, detailed leaves that aren't just a flat mesh," game director Mike Daly told us in a new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart interview .

The Ratchet & Clank series has always been a visual showcase for PlayStation consoles, pushing refinements like impressive weapon effects and fur physics that make you want to pet Ratchet's big lombax ears so bad. The results were just as impressive when Insomniac went for a more realistic style with Spider-Man PS4 , and it looks like Spider-Man: Miles Morales will somehow be even prettier when it hits PS5.