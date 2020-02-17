Rainbow Six Siege coming to PS5 and Series X on launch day

Rainbow Six Siege is heading to PS5 and Xbox Series X, launching on the same day as the consoles.

That's according to game director Leroy Athanassof, who was speaking to Windows Central.

Athanassof said, "What I can tell you is that we are going to be on [the consoles] from launch. When they will release the consoles; but it's up to them to agree that. For Siege, our target is to be available right at launch."

It's not the only next-gen news that came from Athanassof about Rainbow Six Siege, as they also spoke about cross-generational multiplayer coming to the shooter, "That means if you play on the next PlayStation, you will be able to matchmake with the previous PlayStation." If you're not getting a PS5 or Xbox Series X at the same time as your mates, it seems like Siege will be a good place to keep your gaming habits intact.

Outside of cross-generational multiplayer, Athanassof also talked about cross-platform play and cross-platform progression. The game director said that the team hopes to implement cross-platform progression at some stage, enabling players to move accounts across platforms.

But when it comes to playing matches across platforms, Athnasassof explained that it's more of a discussion between Microsoft and Sony, saying, "we would love to be full cross-play - have Xbox players matchmaking against PlayStation players. We are ready to support that."

The news that Rainbow Six Siege is set to come to PS5 and Xbox Series X comes just after the reveal of the f irst two operators coming to Year 5 Season 1's Void Edge , the next big update coming to the tactical shooter. The update is set to introduce operators Iana and Oryx, along with a rework of the map of Oregon, and new gameplay updates.

