Rainbow Six Extraction is coming to Xbox Game Pass day-one and bringing Siege with it

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC when it launches on January 20, 2022.

Ubisoft and Xbox announced the game's Game Pass debut today. Extraction is one of the higher-profile day-one Game Pass releases in recent memory, and it's not the only game Ubisoft is bringing to the service. Rainbow Six Siege will also be available via PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate starting January 20.

Siege was released way back in 2015, but it's still active and regularly updated to this day, so it's another solid grab for Game Pass. If nothing else, it laid the groundwork for the more PvE-centered Rainbow Six Extraction – a transition which creative director Patrik Methe recently explained to PLAY Magazine .

Ubisoft has more plans for Xbox releases, too. Its Ubisoft+ subscription service will come to Xbox sometime in the not-too-distant future, offering over 100 games through its own Game Pass-like membership.

"Sharing in our commitment to bring fans new and exciting games on day one, Ubisoft also announced today their intent to bring Ubisoft+ to Xbox platforms in the future," added Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle. "This will be a great addition for fans who will have even more ways to access the games and experiences they love on Xbox."

The release date and pricing for the Xbox version of Ubisoft+ haven't been announced, but it's sure to bring another chunk of accessible games to the platform.