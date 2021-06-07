Rainbow Six Quarantine is officially called Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Quarantine has officially been renamed Rainbow Six Extraction, as revealed in an official dev team announcement from Ubisoft. Check out the video above, and read on for more details.

Rainbow Six Extraction has gone through several name iterations mainly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Originally titled Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Ubisoft began considering a title change to make the name less upsettingly relevant back in February of this year. A few days after Ubisoft revealed it was considering changing the title, the name Rainbow Six Parasite began popping up , first on the PlayStation network. That was quickly determined to be just a placeholder title to keep the word "quarantine" out of the conversation.

An hour of gameplay footage leaked from a Rainbow Six Parasite technical test back in March, which resulted in Ubisoft promising players that we would get an official update later this year. Then it was quiet for a few months, until today's official game title, Rainbow Six Extraction, was revealed. Ubisoft producer Antoine Vimal du Monteil speaks about Rainbow Six Extraction in the latest video, which is just under two minutes long.

"Our vision is led by a seasoned team of veterans at Ubisoft Montreal and around the world. Since announcement the game has grown a lot. As it evolved, the heart of the experience became clearer and clearer: Operators uniting against a common enemy, learning about the parasite, how to overcome it, and protecting each other every step of the way," explains du Monteil.

"We took the strong foundations of Rainbow Six Siege and crafted a modern, tactical co-op shooter where you'll be facing an always evolving alien threat. You'll have plenty of different challenges to overcome, but will always have one goal in mind: making sure no one gets left behind," says creative director Patrick Methé. "As you will soon discover, extraction is truly the name of the game." You and your squad will decide when to push forward, and when to extract, so it certainly sounds like Extraction is the proper title.

Rainbow Six Extraction will get a worldwide reveal during Ubisoft's presentation at E3 2021. There will also be a "deep dive into what you can expect from Extraction" so I wouldn't be surprised if we saw some official gameplay, as well. Ubisoft Forward will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST.

