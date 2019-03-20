Quantic Dream's Heavy Rain, Detroit, and Beyond: Two Souls are coming to PC

Until now, the only place you could check out Quantic Dream's trilogy of genre-busting games, Detroit: Become Human , Beyond: Two Souls , and Heavy Rain was on PlayStation. Not anymore. The studio is breaking out of the Sony stable, and making all three games available on PC, through the Epic Store.

The games have no release date beyond "soon" and no price tag yet. Whenever they are released, we'll get to see what a whole new audience makes of Quantic Dream's particular blend of serial killers, science fiction, and quicktime events.

The news was announced during the Epic Games' annual State of Unreal opening session at GDC 2019, a talk that usually leans more towards business and development tools, but the birth of the Epic Store has changed all that. Epic also announced that The Outer Worlds and Control would be Epic Store exclusives.

Between this, Google Stadia and rumors that Microsoft is going to bring Xbox Live to Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android it feels like the lines between platforms have never been more blurred. It's going to be very interesting to see how this affects the future of exclusives, first party titles and streaming.