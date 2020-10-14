PS4 8.00 update launches today and will update how Party and messasing works

The PS4 8.00 update launches today and will bring big changes to the way you set up a Party, PlayStation has announced.



On the official PS Blog, Sid Shuman, senior director at SIE Content Communications, explains some of the sweeping changes you can expect in this update. He writes: "Following this update, Party and Messages will be more tightly linked together and you will see changes to the UI. Both apps will now use the same ‘Groups’ of players for Party voice chats and message exchanges, instead of having different groups setup across the two apps. So now you can start a Party chat or send a message to the group you’ve previously chatted with across PS4, as well as PS5 when it launches."

While it's nice to see that groups we've played with over the past few years will be able to join us on PS5, there's plenty more in the update. You can expect a new range of avatars from games such as Bloodborne, God of War, The Last of Us 2, Uncharted 4, and more. On top of that, the Parental settings are getting simplified, as well as enhanced 2 step verification on the console.

The update is also making changes to other areas of the PS4's ecosystem. With the update's installation, you won't be able to create private events any more, as well as private communities. If you're currently in a private community, you'll still be able to access it.

Finally, the blog post also mentions that the PS4 Remote Play app is becoming the PS Remote Play app, re-confirming that you'll be able stream PS5 games from your console to a mobile or PC.

