PS Plus Premium emulation is better than the PlayStation Classic's - but still isn't great

PS1, PS2, and PSP emulation via PS Plus Premium has been put to the test - and it's largely been found wanting.

PlayStation's new emulation systems have undergone testing by way of the tech experts at Digital Foundry (opens in new tab), who begin by revealing that the new system thankfully isn't the maligned emulation used by the PlayStation Classic. The outlet reveals the majority of the PlayStation Classic games unfortunately run at 50Hz when used through PlayStation Plus.

There's issues with stuttering with games like Ape Escape, Digital Foundry reveals, when the game runs at 30 frames per second instead of the standard 25FPS you'd expect with 50Hz. This is the PAL version of said PlayStation Classic games, if you're unfamiliar with what's going on here, all of which are generally restricted to 50Hz.

Digital Foundry also breaks down the three rendering options for the classic titles: Default, Retro Classic, and Modern. Default and Modern are said to look "nearly identical." Retro Classic introduces scanline filter around the pixel grid, but unfortunately it doesn't accurately align with the grid itself.

Digital Foundry finds the PlayStation emulation to be wanting, then, for a variety of different reasons. Right now, Digital Foundry only has a limited list of games to test, because there's relatively few classic games offered through the PS Plus subscription service. You can find games like Ape Escape, Tekken 2, and Mr. Driller on the service, but don't expect the likes of Metal Gear Solid to be popping up.

