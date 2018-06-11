Pre-order Fallout 76 to get beta access, go for the collector's edition to get wearable Power Armor

While everyone debates whether or not Fallout 76 is a "true" Fallout game thanks to its emphasis on online co-op play, there's one feature no one can debate: its obscene collector's edition.

Formally known as the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition, this probably-already-sold-out version of the game comes with:

A West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag. Hey, you're gonna need something sizeable to lug all this stuff around.

Wearable T-51 Power Armor helmet with built-in voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound effects.

A 21" x 21" map of Fallout 76's version of West Virginia that, as game director Todd Howard put it during the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference, "glows in the fucking dark".

Fallout miniature figurines; tiny plastic versions of the game's Vault Dwellers, Power Armor-wearing soldiers, creatures, and more. Ever wanted to start a Fallout-themed tabletop RPG? Well, now you've got the pieces for it.

Tricentennial Edition Steelbook, so you can display your game on your shelf with gleaming, shiny, metal pride.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition bonus in-game items, including unique customization options for your power armor and weapons, a Vault Boy mascot head, Patriotic Uncle Sam outfit, Celebratory Vault Boy Saluting emote, First-Class Tricentennial Workshop Posters, and a Tricentennial Commemorative Photo Frame.

However, arguably the coolest bonus is one available to anyone who pre-orders any edition of Fallout 76: beta access. True, we don't know quite when the beta will start, but with Fallout 76 launching on November 14, 2018, it surely can't be too far away.

