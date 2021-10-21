Pokemon Legends: Arceus found-footage trailer has been deciphered

The Hisui region has an adorable new arrival - and a terrifying one too

Pokemon
The secrets of the spooky Pokemon: Legends Arceus trailer that dropped earlier this week have been revealed, along with two new regional forms.

Two days ago, Nintendo revealed a weirdly scary new trailer for the upcoming game. Unfortunately, the found footage-style video had been corrupted, but now its contents have been deciphered, giving us a much better look at the Hisui region. A brief section that feels like something out of Pokemon Snap shows a handful of Snorunt playing in the snow, but the slightly bumbling cameraman soon moves on.

They soon stumble upon an unknown Pokemon, the mystery of which was the key feature of the earlier trailer. In this footage, however, it's much easier to see, although you can understand the viewer's confusion, as this is the first time we've seen this particular version of the creature.

That Pokemon appears to be the Hisuian form of Zorua, a dark-type Pokemon first introduced in Gen 5. Normally black and red, this version is White and Pink, with different eyes and fur patterns on its face. Unfortunately for the cameraman, not far behind it is Hisuian Zoroark, the evolved form of Zorua, which appears to cast an illusion causing the viewer to run away, leaving their camera in the snow. Zoroark definitely appears to retain their dark typing, but it's likely that both Pokemon will also be ice types in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Zorua and Zoroark aren't the first regional forms we've seen in Hisui. Braviary and Growlithe both get new looks to help deal with colder climes, while Basculin and Stantler get whole new evolutions in the new game.

Which is scarier? Hisuian Zoroark or that massive, red-eyed Ursaring?

