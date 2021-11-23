Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players uncover strange method for revealing hidden items

Follower Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl can accidentally reveal hidden items.

Just below, you can see a brief gameplay clip from the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes, which emerged on the official Pokemon subreddit earlier today. In the clip, an Empoleon following the player appears to get stuck on an invisible item while exploring the open world. The player returns to that exact spot, only to discover that the Empoleon stumbled upon a hidden bottle of Calcium.

Commenters on the Pokemon subreddit are a little divided on this "feature," however. While some are remarking on how equally weird and cool this is, others are wondering if it's actually a bug, and not even meant to be present in the final versions of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at all.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched exclusively for the Nintendo Switch just last week, reviving Gen 4 Pokemon for an HD makeover. It's impressive that hidden new details like this have already been uncovered by the game's community, and we can't help but wonder if there's more to come further down the line.

One new feature of the remakes is Ramanas Park, a special endgame area where players can encounter Legendary Pokemon in droves. You'll need to beat the Elite Four and the Champion to access the brand new area, but it's well worth the journey, as you'll be able to fight Pokemon here that you can't find anywhere else in either game.

You can check out our full Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl impressions for a deep dive on why the new EXP Share system doesn't entirely work as intended.