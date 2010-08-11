Podcast: TalkRadar UK #51

Lend it your ears:





Your British-flavoured games podcast returns to talk about Gran Turismo 5's unfinished state, the music from Chuck Rock and putting out chip pan fires with a 9mm.Meiks, Houghton and Towell are rejoined by your host Nathan Irvine whowrests back the keys to the TalkRadar UK car and makes a left turn at Toejam and Earl plaza. There's also a brand new section this week - the 'appreciation section', and as always there are YOUR answers to question of the week. As well as:

*News returns! - Gran Turismo 5 is 'not finished yet', Metal Gear Solid Rising won't have many returning characters and some dude on EVE Online losing over $1,200 of real money in exploded cargo. Fool.

*Question of the Week - Which you answered. Your answers were to the question Which old games character would you like to see the return of and why? As you've probably guessed from the polite little fella over there on the right, Meiks' answer was Chuck Rock. This prompted Nathan to sing us the title theme, which actually sounded very much like the original, which you can hear below:

*AMAZING NEW SECTION! - The 'appreciation section', which Justin kicks off by discussing one of the first decent 3D games ever.

*What we've been playing - The unlikely mix of Solitaire, Singularity and PS Move's Tumble.

*GamesRadar Hotline - Where we translate your texts into linguistic meaning, and then respond with answers.



Retrotastic video action!

Our new 'appreciation section' begins with the criminally-forgotten Virtua Racing - Sega's trailblazing arcade racer which also hit Mega Drive owners with polygon graphics and a £70 price point. Of course Justin's got a copy (two, actually), and he brought his beloved Sega Nomad into the office to show everyone what they've been missing. Check out our video below, then listen to the podcast to hear more:

Fan art!

Cundy's epic Pikmin cosplay from last week inspired regular listener and apparent Photoshop wizard Breener to create this work of art:



Above: Nice work, Breener. We liked yourTalkRadar UK cartoo - anyone else feeling creative? Show us in theforum!

