Players discover a hidden way to see all four divine beasts in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

You can see all four Divine Beasts if you climb the chimney on Link’s house in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

It's always good to be able to see where you’re going, even if where you’re going is straight into mortal combat with four giant monsters. In Link’s case, that’s exactly where he’s going in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as you’re tasked with destroying the four Divine Beasts before tackling Ganon himself. Luckily, you can scope out your opponents from the comfort of your own home as one Redditor discovered.

Spotted by ajaysayshello , if you climb the chimney on top of Link’s house in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can see all four Divine Beasts, though you’ll need to use the zoom function on your Sheikah Slate to make them out properly. You can see Vah Naboris out to the west, followed by Vah Medoh off to the Northwest, and then both Vah Rudania and Vah Ruta off the north of Link’s lovely abode.

It’s a testament to the incredible world that Nintendo built in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that people are still discovering neat little details like this four years after the game first launched. We can’t wait to see what surprises Nintendo sneaks into the upcoming sequel, which is still just called Breath of the Wild 2 at this point, but we should hopefully find out more about later this year.