Pikachu and Eevee look very cozy in their new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade float

Pikachu will have Eevee for company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year, marking the first time that two Pokemon will float down the streets of Manhattan at the annual event.

The Pokemon Company and Macy's revealed the new float design which features Pikachu and Eevee riding tandem in a big Poke-Ball-themed sled. The giant inflatable electric mouse wears a green scarf to ward off the New York chill, while its evolving dog friend in the back wears a cute Santa hat.

Eevee joins Pikachu for the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

"Pikachu remains an icon of the brand, and its annual appearance in the Macy's Parade has been delighting fans and families for decades," The Pokemon Company vice president of marketing Colin Palmer said in a press release. "The introduction of Eevee, known for its unique Evolution abilities, is the perfect Pokémon friend to join Pikachu and represent the brand as we look to the future and all of the fun and adventures which are yet to come."

Pikachu has been a regular at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade ever since his first appearance in 2001, going through three balloon iterations since then. With Pokemon celebrating its 25th anniversary this year - and 20th anniversary of appearing in the parade - now is an excellent time to spread the love. After all, if Eevee is a big enough deal to get its own version of Pokemon Let's Go, it's a big enough deal to be promenaded through New York City by a bunch of people with ropes.

The main question we're left with now is what are they going to do with the old Pikachu float, and can we use it to mark the location of our outdoor Pokemon Go meetups?