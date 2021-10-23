Phasmophobia's Halloween update takes us camping

Kinetic Games has revealed Phasmophobia: Nightmare, a new update coming to the cult hit ghosthunting game.

Right now, Kinetic is keeping quiet about the details, but a sneaky tweet from the developer says the Halloween update Nightmare will launch at 4pm BST (that's 8am PT and 11am ET) on October 25… which is conveniently just in time for Halloween, of course.

"Been quiet on here lately, but here's some exciting news," the tweet teases, with the time and date of the launch set against a screenshot of a darkened sky and a camping tent… so make of that what you will.

Beyond that, though, Kinetic isn't telling us much, which is surprising given how close we are to the launch date. Thankfully, some clever fans have been poking around behind-the-scenes and discovered that the public Trello board reveals the update is now in testing and will offer a Nightmare Difficulty, two new ghost types, a rework to the difficulty, and a new campsite map – which the Twitter image teases, of course – and "much, much more".

Been quiet on here lately, but here's some exciting news 👀#Phasmophobia pic.twitter.com/ZpCFFcSekEOctober 22, 2021

Phasmophobia launched on Steam Early Access in 2020 and became an instant hit with streamers and horror fans, to an extent that surprised developer Kinetic Games and led them to change and expand their plans for future updates , including an expansion to the team in order to keep up with the ghost game's popularity.

"Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans it is now time to expand the team," they explained at the time.

In its latest update, which rolled out last month, Phasmophobia now has a single-player mode , which was added to the game as part of the one-year anniversary update.

Not played Phasmophobia just yet? Find out how it turned GamesRadar's self-professed scaredy-cat Alyssa Mercante into a fear junkie .