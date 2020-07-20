PGA Tour 2K21 includes commentary lines that will only play once "and you won't hear it again"

PGA Tour 2K21 will feature commentary lines that will only ever play once, HB-Studio's senior audio designer John McCarthy has revealed.

As spotted by GameSpot, McCarthy posted about the commentary on Twitter after hearing a "classic" line from PGA Tour 2K21 commentators Luke Elvy and Rich Beem. "We've got some bits of commentary in PGA Tour 2K21 that will only play once EVER," McCarthy writes, "and you won't hear it again."

Oh man.... We've got some bits of commentary in @PGATOUR2K that will only play once EVER and you wont hear it again. Just got a classic from @Luke_Elvy and @beemerpga that I had forgotten about. Can't wait for people to hear these two in full flight 😂😂😂July 17, 2020

Recently, a video was posted on PGA Tour's official YouTube channel that gives you a little behind-the-scenes look at the commentary featured with both commentators. From the sounds of it, there's going to be some sillier lines thrown at you as you tee off on the golf course. Both Elvy and Beem are seasoned broadcasters, and Beem is also a three-time winner of the PGA Tour.

No doubt there'll be some parameters you'll have to hit to hear some of the lines, but knowing that there will be some one-off pieces of commentary thrown your way will certainly keep the play interesting as you try to get that hole in one.

The golfing game from 2K is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on August 21, and will feature a new career mode where you can take on PGA Tour pros during your own career to earn rewards and shiny new gear along the way. Featuring 11 top pros including professional American golfer Justin Thomas, you'll get to play on real-life golf courses such as East Lake Golf Club and TPC Sawgrass.

Looking to see what new releases are on the horizon? Check out our roundup of all of the upcoming games 2020.