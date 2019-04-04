Uh oh, Persona 5 might just have been leaked for Switch by Best Buy

Best Buy is no stranger to leaks, and if these screens are to be believed it looks like we’ll be getting Persona 5 on Switch sometime soon. Twitter user Mystic tweeted out the leak after spotting it on Imgur, but remember, my critical-thinking readers: there’s always the chance that it could be fake. Having said that, here’s the link to the Imgur post and Mystic’s tweet in full:

Persona 5 on Switch, though? Yes please! The acclaimed RPG feels like a perfect fit for Nintendo’s on-the-go console, and as it came out almost two years ago which means that those who loved it might have forgotten enough about it to warrant buying it again on a new platform. Let’s not forget that many people (cough cough) haven’t even played the game, and the Nintendo Switch is the perfect introduction for us lot to have some drop-in, drop-out fun with Persona 5 while we get a feel for it. Perhaps it’ll even come with that new Royal DLC that was teased a while back …

A wealth of AAA games have come to the Switch, so Persona 5 could be following in the footsteps of the likes of Skyrim Nintendo Switch edition, Doom, and more recently Bulletstorm . Keep those fingers crossed.