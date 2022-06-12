Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and out in early access this October

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2 will launch on October 4 in early access, and its PvP segment will be free-to-play.

Overwatch 2 launches into early access on October 4 for PC, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will feature cross-platform play and cross-progression.

Blizzard's press release (opens in new tab) only mentions PvP here, so it looks like the story-driven segment of the game will be delayed from the early access launch. Junker Queen will be available as part of the October 4 release.

A larger reveal event is planned for Thursday, June 16 at 10am PDT on YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab). Blizzard says this broadcast will provide more info on Junker Queen, the next phase of the closed beta, and the game's "live service model and seasonal content plan."

"This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise," Blizzard president Mike Ybarra says in a press release, "and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come."

Check out our Overwatch 2 guide for more on all we know about the game so far. We can also help you find out how to get into the Overwatch 2 beta if you want to play ahead of launch.

