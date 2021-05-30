Online bots are coming to Destruction AllStars outside of "peak times"

Online bots are coming to Destruction AllStars in order to bolster player numbers during quiet periods.
It's a move to enable players to keep on trucking even when they're playing at quieter times when fewer players are online.
"With a community the size of Destruction AllStars, spread out across the world we do have peak times and low times of player activity for online matchmaking," the development team explained in a post on Reddit (thanks, Eurogamer).
After explaining that concurrent users peak around 4 pm - 10 pm UTC weekdays and UTC 2 pm until 1 am on the weekends, the update adds: "We want to ensure that matches are filled to capacity with as many real players as possible, but when missing X amount of players when queuing for a match, AI bots will take the remaining places. The exception to this is Blitz, as a competitive mode, Blitz will never feature Bots."
Other improvements include reducing and mitigating "ghost hits", as well as "changes, improvements, and overall tighten[ing] up" of Slams. There are also plans to take a "new look" at how some characters' abilities interact with other AllStars in the game.
"To a certain generation of PlayStation players, Destruction AllStars will feel like a crash course in nostalgia," Josh wrote when he spent time with the game ahead of launch earlier this year.
"No matter your experience or familiarity with the vehicular combat genre, Destruction AllStars is a good time with enough room around it to gather some momentum."
Want to check out more great PS5 exclusives? These are the best PS5 games available today.