Oddworld Soulstorm trailer blows up so many cute aliens

Oddworld Soulstorm got a new trailer at the PS5 Future of Gaming event, and it looks like poor Abe's exodus isn't about to get any easier.

The new trailer confirms that Oddworld Soulstorm is headed to both PS4 and PS5 as a limited-time console exclusive, while you'll also be able to pick it up on PC. That said, we still don't have a release date for when it's arriving on any platform.

Much like how Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty was an expanded remake of Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Oddworld Soulstorm is an expanded remake of Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus. This trailer focuses on the story of how Abe comes into his own as the leader of the Mudokon uprising, embracing the powers of his people and even finally cutting the stitches on his poor little alien mouth.

We also get several scenes of Soulstorm in action. Big emphasis on "action" - there's a huge battle on a train over the desert, some narrow escapes through a mechanized factory, and a whole lot of Mudokons getting exploded into giblets. There are a few of the trademark slapstick moments, but this Soulstorm trailer seems to want you to know that things will get real dire real quick.

Though it seems to be built on the usual sidescrolling fundamentals of Oddworld, it looks like Soulstorm will push the series in a more cinematic direction. As long as I can chant hard enough to take over control of a gun-toting slig's mind, I'll be happy.