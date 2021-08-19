Novelist Walter Mosley makes his Marvel Comics debut with The Thing

2021 marks the 60th anniversary of the Marvel Universe, which kicked off with 1961's Fantastic Four #1, and the publisher is celebrating by giving the heart-and-soul of the FF, Ben Grimm, his own The Thing five-issue limited series written by acclaimed novelist Walter Mosley, making his comic book debut.

(Image credit: Mulholland Books)

A prolific author known for his crime fiction, sci-fi stories, and even his erotica and historical work, Mosley's most popular character is the historical detective Easy Rawlins, who solves mysteries in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. In 2020, Mosley became the first Black man to receive the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

The Thing will form a sort of This Is Your Life style tour of Ben Grimm's friends, foes, and adventures as he embarks on a cosmic odyssey the likes of which he usually only undertakes with Reed, Sue, and Johnny at his side. But unlike Ben himself, Mosley won't be alone on his journey into comic books, as he'll have veteran artist Tom Reilly lending his signature style to the story.

One of Marvel's very first individual breakout characters, Ben Grimm became something of a mascot for the publisher in the '60s and '70s, with his own starring ongoing title, and a long term headlining role in Marvel 2-in-One.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The Thing #1 goes on sale on November 3.